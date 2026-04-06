UPMSP completes 2.75cr Class 10 and 12 evaluations, results Apr20-25

Students: 50L await results during processing

Approximately 50 lakh candidates are waiting for their results. The evaluation process ran smoothly overall, even with a short delay due to Eid and Ram Navami holidays.

To keep things fair, strict security was in place at all 254 centers, including round-the-clock police, CCTV cameras, and no phones for examiners.

Now, the board is busy processing data and preparing the merit list to ensure results come out on time.