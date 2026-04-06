UPMSP completes 2.75cr Class 10 and 12 evaluations, results Apr20-25
India
UPMSP has finished checking a massive 2.75 crore answer sheets for this year's Class 10 and 12 board exams, with answer-sheet evaluation running from March 18 to April 4.
Results are expected soon, between April 20 and April 25, so students won't have to wait much longer.
Students: 50L await results during processing
Approximately 50 lakh candidates are waiting for their results. The evaluation process ran smoothly overall, even with a short delay due to Eid and Ram Navami holidays.
To keep things fair, strict security was in place at all 254 centers, including round-the-clock police, CCTV cameras, and no phones for examiners.
Now, the board is busy processing data and preparing the merit list to ensure results come out on time.