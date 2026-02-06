UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: New rules, reattempt limits

Now, everyone gets a lifetime Universal Registration Number (URN) as their permanent ID. You'll need to take a live webcam photo that matches your uploaded pic, plus scan three black-ink signatures on one sheet. Using Aadhaar is encouraged since face authentication will be done at exam centers.

Other big changes to note

If you've already cleared IAS or IFS before, you can't try again.

Certain IPS appointees and Group A officers have limited, conditional opportunities to reappear without resigning.

OBC applicants must show three years of income data; EWS certificate must be dated on or after April 1, 2025 (i.e., from FY 2025-26).

Also, don't miss logging in after results—10 days for prelims and 15 days for mains—or your chance is gone.