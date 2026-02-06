UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: New rules, reattempt limits
UPSC just dropped the 2026 Civil Services Exam schedule—approximately 933 spots up for grabs, apps close Feb 24, prelims on May 24, and mains from August 21.
But what really stands out this year are the new rules around how you apply and prove who you are.
ID checks get serious
Now, everyone gets a lifetime Universal Registration Number (URN) as their permanent ID.
You'll need to take a live webcam photo that matches your uploaded pic, plus scan three black-ink signatures on one sheet.
Using Aadhaar is encouraged since face authentication will be done at exam centers.
Other big changes to note
If you've already cleared IAS or IFS before, you can't try again.
Certain IPS appointees and Group A officers have limited, conditional opportunities to reappear without resigning.
OBC applicants must show three years of income data; EWS certificate must be dated on or after April 1, 2025 (i.e., from FY 2025-26).
Also, don't miss logging in after results—10 days for prelims and 15 days for mains—or your chance is gone.