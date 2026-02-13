UPSC CSE 2026: Apply for 933 vacancies until February 24
India
UPSC has kicked off the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2026 process, with 933 vacancies up for grabs in IAS, IPS, IFS and more.
Applications are open online from February 4 to February 24 (until 6pm).
The prelims happen on May 24, featuring General Studies Paper I and CSAT Paper II.
Main exam starts on August 21
If you're aiming for a career in top government services, this is your shot—there's a big demand as of 1 Jan 2025, with 2,834 posts vacant across IAS, IPS, and IFS.
The main exam starts August 21 and includes nine papers plus an interview round.
States like UP and MP especially need new officers, so it's a great time to apply if you want to make an impact.