UPSC CSE 2026: Apply for 933 vacancies until February 24

Main exam starts on August 21

If you're aiming for a career in top government services, this is your shot—there's a big demand as of 1 Jan 2025, with 2,834 posts vacant across IAS, IPS, and IFS.

The main exam starts August 21 and includes nine papers plus an interview round.

States like UP and MP especially need new officers, so it's a great time to apply if you want to make an impact.