UPSC opens government post applications July 25 to Aug 14
India
UPSC has invited applications for a bunch of government posts, with applications opening on July 25, 2026!
If you're interested, you can apply online between July 25 and August 14, 2026.
All the details on who can apply and how to do it are up on the official UPSC website.
UPSC stresses guidelines, cites face authentication
UPSC really wants applicants to read the guidelines carefully before applying, just so everything goes smoothly.
Also, after rolling out a real-time face authentication system during exams last June (which verified around 550,000 candidates super quickly), Chairman Ajay Kumar said it was a significant step toward ensuring impersonation-free examinations and that its implementation reflected the Commission's commitment to transparency, fairness.