UPSC Prelims results expected June 10 on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in
India
If you wrote the UPSC Civil Services Prelims this year, keep an eye out: results are expected by June 10.
The exam, held on May 24, is the first step toward a government job dream for many.
Results will be posted as a PDF on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, with roll numbers of those who made the cut.
Mains exam starts August 21
Cleared Prelims? You're on to the Main Exam starting August 21.
Selection is based mainly on your General Studies (GS) Paper I score; CSAT (Paper II) just needs a minimum of 33% to qualify.
To check results, head to the official sites, grab the result PDF from "Written Results," and search for your roll number.
Stay tuned to UPSC's sites for updates about what's next!