UPSC Prelims results expected June 10 on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in India Jun 07, 2026

If you wrote the UPSC Civil Services Prelims this year, keep an eye out: results are expected by June 10.

The exam, held on May 24, is the first step toward a government job dream for many.

Results will be posted as a PDF on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, with roll numbers of those who made the cut.