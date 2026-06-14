UPSC to publish Civil Services Prelims 2026 result on upsc.gov.in

UPSC issues 1st provisional answer key

For the first time, UPSC released a provisional answer key just days after the exam.

Based on previous years, results usually come out after 15 to 17 days, so keep an eye out!

The result PDF will list names and roll numbers of those moving to the next stage.

Final marks and cutoff details will only be shared once the whole selection process wraps up, so stay tuned for updates.