UPSC to publish Civil Services Prelims 2026 result on upsc.gov.in
India
UPSC is gearing up to announce the Civil Services Prelims 2026 results on upsc.gov.in.
Held on May 24, this exam saw about 549,000 candidates competing for just over 1,000 posts.
With more than 800,000 applications received, the competition was intense.
UPSC issues 1st provisional answer key
For the first time, UPSC released a provisional answer key just days after the exam.
Based on previous years, results usually come out after 15 to 17 days, so keep an eye out!
The result PDF will list names and roll numbers of those moving to the next stage.
Final marks and cutoff details will only be shared once the whole selection process wraps up, so stay tuned for updates.