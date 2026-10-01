UPSC turns 100, marking century of selecting India's civil servants
UPSC turns 100 today, marking a century of picking India's top civil servants.
The numbers say it all: applications jumped from 42,727 in 1950-51 to 45,10,044 in 2022-23.
In 2022-23, UPSC ran 15 exams receiving 33,51,916 applications and received 233 requisitions for 4,411 posts under recruitment by selection, showing how much its reach has grown.
Women constitute nearly 1-third of selections
UPSC's efforts toward diversity are clear: women's representation has gone from just three successful candidates in 1952 to nearly one-third of all selections by 2025, with women nabbing almost one-half of the top ranks.
Exam centers have also expanded big time, making it easier for people across India to participate.
Even the central government said that, "for a hundred years, the commission has carried one of the nation's most consequential responsibilities: to recognize merit, uphold fairness, and ensure that opportunity reaches beyond privilege, geography, language or circumstance."