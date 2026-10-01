UPSC turns 100, marking century of selecting India's civil servants

UPSC's efforts toward diversity are clear: women's representation has gone from just three successful candidates in 1952 to nearly one-third of all selections by 2025, with women nabbing almost one-half of the top ranks.

Exam centers have also expanded big time, making it easier for people across India to participate.

Even the central government said that, "for a hundred years, the commission has carried one of the nation's most consequential responsibilities: to recognize merit, uphold fairness, and ensure that opportunity reaches beyond privilege, geography, language or circumstance."