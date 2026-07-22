UPSC uses AI 1st time, rejects 569 Civil Services forms
For the first time, UPSC used artificial intelligence to check Civil Services (prelims) 2026 applications right at the start.
Thanks to AI, 569 forms were flagged and rejected, for reasons such as being over the age limit, exceeding attempt caps, or submitting duplicates.
Earlier, these checks only happened much later in the process.
UPSC improves verification and accessibility
This is part of UPSC's push to make things faster and smoother for everyone applying.
The One-Time Registration portal (linked with Aadhaar and DigiLocker) now handles document verification more securely, 94% of applicants in 2026 used Aadhaar for quick authentication.
Plus, new changes let candidates with disabilities pick their exam centers and speed up post-selection steps, making the whole process more accessible and efficient.