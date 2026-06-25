UPSC uses AI for early screening, disqualifies 569 applicants
UPSC just screened out 569 applicants for the Civil Services (Prelims) 2026 using AI.
Most were disqualified for going over age or attempt limits, or submitting more than one application.
This early screening is a shift. Previously, these checks happened much later.
UPSC sets age and attempt limits
Now, general-category candidates get six tries until age 32; OBCs have nine attempts until 35; SC and ST applicants can try unlimited times until 37.
Aadhaar-based authentication and AI are now part of the process (94% of over 800,000 applicants used Aadhaar, helping keep identities unique).
AI also flagged cases where people switched social categories between attempts, leading to further cancelations.
UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar says these changes aim for fairness and better data protection.