UPSC uses AI for early screening, disqualifies 569 applicants

UPSC sets age and attempt limits

Now, general-category candidates get six tries until age 32; OBCs have nine attempts until 35; SC and ST applicants can try unlimited times until 37.

Aadhaar-based authentication and AI are now part of the process (94% of over 800,000 applicants used Aadhaar, helping keep identities unique).

AI also flagged cases where people switched social categories between attempts, leading to further cancelations.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar says these changes aim for fairness and better data protection.