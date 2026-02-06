UPSC's CSE 2026 notification has over 40 spelling mistakes
UPSC just dropped its Civil Services Exam 2026 notification, but instead of answers, it's raising eyebrows.
The official doc has over 40 spelling and grammar mistakes—think "Examinaiton," "Cadidates," and even "KOLKATTA."
Not a great look when applicants are told to be super precise.
'Examinaiton,' 'KOLKATTA,' and more
The errors go beyond a stray typo: there are misspelled words like "Bechmark" (for Benchmark), odd phrases like "ago-based industries," and even basics like Kolkata spelled wrong.
It's the kind of thing that makes you double-check if it's real.
New application process this year
This year, applying is stricter than ever—there's a new system with a Lifetime URN, live photo capture, triple black-ink signatures, and face authentication at centers.
No edits or refunds once you hit submit. So candidates are asking: why are we held to such high standards when the commission can't proofread its own forms?
If you're applying, check every detail carefully—the stakes are high.