UPSC's CSE 2026 notification has over 40 spelling mistakes

The errors go beyond a stray typo: there are misspelled words like "Bechmark" (for Benchmark), odd phrases like "ago-based industries," and even basics like Kolkata spelled wrong. It's the kind of thing that makes you double-check if it's real.

New application process this year

This year, applying is stricter than ever—there's a new system with a Lifetime URN, live photo capture, triple black-ink signatures, and face authentication at centers.

No edits or refunds once you hit submit. So candidates are asking: why are we held to such high standards when the commission can't proofread its own forms?

If you're applying, check every detail carefully—the stakes are high.