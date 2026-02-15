Urban Challenge Fund to unlock ₹4 lakh crore urban investment

Towards more livable cities

This is a big shift in how Indian cities get funded—moving from old-school grants to market-driven models that invite private players and encourage local reforms.

The focus is on making cities more livable: think better water, sanitation, climate resilience, and smarter growth hubs.

There's also support for smaller towns and Northeast states through new loan guarantees.

Plus, projects like the Brahmaputra tunnel, highway upgrades, metro extensions, and a fresh Startup Fund are all part of this push—so whether you're dreaming of better commutes or more job opportunities, this could shape your future city life.