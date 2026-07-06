Urban Indians spend 60% more on weekends, study finds

Leisure categories drive weekend spending

Most of it heads straight to leisure: think shopping for clothes, eating out, catching movies, or upgrading your gadgets.

Fashion spends more than double on weekends (₹1,075 vs ₹529), entertainment nearly does too (₹662 vs ₹328), and food delivery or dining out jumps from ₹525 to ₹959.

Western India leads this trend, and higher earners spend even bigger: those making over ₹1 lakh a month splash out 2.5 times more on weekends than on weekdays.