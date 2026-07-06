Urban Indians spend 60% more on weekends, study finds
Turns out, weekends are when urban Indians really open their wallets.
A recent study by PRICE and Tata Sons found that people in the top 100 cities spend about 60% more on Saturdays and Sundays, averaging ₹10,700 over the weekend compared to ₹6,700 during the week.
Nearly two-thirds of all fun money gets used up just in those two days.
Leisure categories drive weekend spending
Most of it heads straight to leisure: think shopping for clothes, eating out, catching movies, or upgrading your gadgets.
Fashion spends more than double on weekends (₹1,075 vs ₹529), entertainment nearly does too (₹662 vs ₹328), and food delivery or dining out jumps from ₹525 to ₹959.
Western India leads this trend, and higher earners spend even bigger: those making over ₹1 lakh a month splash out 2.5 times more on weekends than on weekdays.