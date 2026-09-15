MHA calls urgent meeting after 3 Italian passengers skip immigration

The passengers had travelled from Amritsar to Delhi on an Air India flight on September 4 before taking the Lufthansa flight to Munich.

However, rather than completing immigration in Delhi before catching the international flight, they were taken to the international transfer area and went to board the Lufthansa flight.

The incident prompted the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to issue a show-cause notice to Air India and also an explanation from CEO Campbell Wilson over these alleged lapses.