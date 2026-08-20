US ambassador Gor praises J&K security, hints travel advisory review
India
US Ambassador Sergio Gor visited Srinagar and called Jammu and Kashmir an "important part of India," applauding the improved security since Article 370 was scrapped in 2019.
He also hinted that the US might consider re-evaluating its highest "do not travel" warning for the region, thanks to these changes.
Pakistan calls Gor remarks factually incorrect
Pakistan wasn't happy with Gor's remarks and formally protested, calling them "factually incorrect."
Despite this, Gor described his talks with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as "a very warm, very cordial meeting," focusing on stronger India-US ties and more opportunities for Jammu and Kashmir.
He's also planning a visit to Ladakh Thursday.