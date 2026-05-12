US Ambassador Sergio Gor praises Assam US trade ties India May 12, 2026

US Ambassador Sergio Gor dropped by Assam for Chief Minister Sarma's swearing-in and took a moment to shout out the growing trade vibes between Assam and the US.

He spotlighted commercial ties and future "win-win scenarios" as areas full of potential.

Last year in New York, a big event marked 200 years of Assam Tea, connecting local producers straight to American buyers.

Plus, Baksa farmers sent 20 metric tons of honey to the US under the "One District, One Product" push.