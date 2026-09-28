US Ambassador Sergio Gor, senators visit Golden Temple amid protest
US Ambassador Sergio Gor and a group of US senators and policy experts stopped by Amritsar's Golden Temple on Monday, hoping to build stronger cultural ties with Punjab.
Their visit took an unexpected turn when pro-Khalistan activists staged a brief protest outside, drawing attention to ongoing political tensions.
US and Punjab cultural ties highlighted
While the delegation was greeted warmly by Sikh leaders and will also tour historic sites like Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum, local authorities and police had instituted heightened security protocols and traffic diversions across the city as protesters, including Emaan Singh Mann, the Acting President of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), and party workers, gathered outside the shrine and shouted "Khalistan Zindabad".
Despite the disruption, the visit highlighted just how important these cultural connections are for both sides.