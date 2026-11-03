US and Indian forces launch Tiger Triumph exercise in Visakhapatnam
India
The US and Indian armed forces just launched Tiger Triumph 2026 in Visakhapatnam.
This joint exercise is all about working better together, especially when it comes to handling regional emergencies and natural disasters.
The big focus? Building partnership, staying ready, and making sure both sides can coordinate smoothly if a crisis hits.
Fifth Tiger Triumph highlights disaster response
The fifth iteration since its inception in 2019, Tiger Triumph puts special emphasis on humanitarian aid and disaster response.
US Navy Rear Admiral Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos called the exercise proof of the strong defense partnership between the two countries.
Indian Navy Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi added that it's about mutual trust and preparing both teams for fast, coordinated action when needed most.