US Army tested SOM smokescreen blocking visual and radar sensors

The US Army tested in August 2026 a next-level smokescreen called the SOM (Millimeter Wave Screening Obscuration Module), designed to shield soldiers from visual inspection, night vision, infrared sensors, and radar beams alike.

Tested by DEVCOM CBC, this system uses special carbon fibers that mess with enemy sensors, making it much harder for them to spot anything through the smoke.

The tech was put through its paces at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, and it worked.