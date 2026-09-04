US becomes India's top LNG supplier amid U.S.-Iran tensions
India
India's usual LNG flow hit a shake-up in August: thanks to ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, not a single shipment arrived from Qatar, which normally supplies nearly half of India's gas.
Stepping in, the US became India's top supplier for the month, sending 858,500 tons and covering about 35% of natural gas supply.
Nigeria, Oman boost LNG, India vulnerable
Nigeria and Oman quickly ramped up their exports to India, with Nigeria jumping to second place after boosting shipments by 84%.
Overall LNG imports actually grew by 5.2% compared to July.
Still, experts warn that India's gas supply is vulnerable: shipping traffic through the key Strait of Hormuz is down by half due to regional tensions, making it tough for India to find quick backup if disruptions continue.