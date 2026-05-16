US citizen caught at Delhi airport with ₹5.5cr gold
India
A US citizen of Indian origin was caught at Delhi airport on Friday with 115 gold bars hidden in a custom belt and trouser pockets, worth a whopping ₹5.5 crore.
Customs officers were tipped off and noticed his odd behavior, stopping him just as he tried to skip security checks.
Officials probe suspect, airports tighten screening
Officials think he might just be the "carrier" for a bigger gold smuggling ring, so they're digging into his phone, travel records, and connections.
With gold smuggling cases rising after import duty hikes, airports have started using smarter tech and stricter screening to catch more of these attempts.