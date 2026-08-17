US court drops all charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani
A US court has dropped all criminal charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani, officially closing the case for good.
The decision, announced on August 17, 2026, ends nearly two years of allegations that the Adani Group was involved in a $250 million bribery scheme to win solar contracts in India and misled investors while raising over $3 billion.
The group always denied any wrongdoing.
Legal experts call court decision predictable
Indian legal experts called the outcome predictable, with Mahesh Jethmalani saying it was "expected."
Vikas Singh noted that because the case was dismissed "with prejudice," it can't be brought back in the future.
Gautam Adani welcomed the decision "with humility and deep respect for the judicial process" and said he remains committed to building long-term value for India, "My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India's capacity for justice."