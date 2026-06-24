US FAA to assess India's DGCA in November after crashes
India
Big news for Indian aviation: The US FAA will check how well India's DGCA handles airline safety in November 2026.
This comes after a tough year, with crashes and major disruptions like IndiGo's December meltdown.
If the DGCA does not pass, Indian airlines such as Air India and IndiGo could face stricter rules abroad and see their US expansion plans stall.
Experts recommend independent Civil Aviation Authority
The DGCA is often audited because of staff shortages and limited independence, even though its compliance score improved in 2021 (EI score rose from 69.95% to 85.65%).
Experts say creating an independent Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with more freedom could boost safety oversight and help India meet global standards, making these stressful reassessments less frequent.