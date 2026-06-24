US FAA to assess India's DGCA in November after crashes India Jun 24, 2026

Big news for Indian aviation: The US FAA will check how well India's DGCA handles airline safety in November 2026.

This comes after a tough year, with crashes and major disruptions like IndiGo's December meltdown.

If the DGCA does not pass, Indian airlines such as Air India and IndiGo could face stricter rules abroad and see their US expansion plans stall.