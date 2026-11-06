US, India, Japan and Australia launch Malabar 2026 naval exercise
India
The US India, Japan, and Australia have just started Malabar 2026, a big joint naval exercise focused on working better together at sea.
Announced by the US Embassy in India, the drills are all about boosting teamwork and sharing skills across different domains.
INS Sahyadri docks at Yokosuka
India's stealth frigate INS Sahyadri has docked at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan to join the action.
The Japanese navy greeted the ship, with Vice Admiral Yagi Koji, Commandant of Yokosuka District, welcoming the crew.
The exercise includes both harbor and sea phases, aiming to build trust and keep the Indo-Pacific region safe and open for everyone.