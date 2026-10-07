US India meet in New Delhi to boost defense partnership
Top military leaders from the US and India got together in New Delhi this week, with Adm. Samuel Paparo present among the American side.
The goal? To give a fresh push to their growing defense partnership and tackle security issues that matter to both countries.
Paparo, Gianforte join Indian defense leaders
The meeting brought together key figures like Adm. Paparo, Gov. Greg Gianforte, and Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani. Their discussions focused on working closer as defense partners and facing global security challenges as a team.
As US Ambassador Sergio Gor put it, "Admiral Paparo joined India's Chief of Defence Staff, General N. S. Raja Subramani; Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth; Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Tarandeep Singh; and other senior Indian defense officials for an evening highlighting the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the US-India Major Defence Partnership."