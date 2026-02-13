US-India trade deal: What it means for you
India and the US reached a Joint Statement outlining an Interim Agreement framework that envisions reciprocal US tariffs on Indian goods of 18% (down from levels reported as high as 50%), but the framework is non-binding and the 18% rate is not yet fully implemented.
A US Executive Order also removed an extra 25% duty on Indian imports tied to Russian oil, aiming to make trading smoother and more affordable for both sides.
What does the deal mean for you?
This is good news if you're into global business or future careers in trade—Indian exports like clothes, shoes, and machinery could become cheaper in the US.
Plus, the framework discusses improved market access for tea, coffee, spices, and more.
In return, India will lower tariffs on some American products and aims to raise bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.
The deal even tackles barriers in medical devices and tech sectors—so it's a win for jobs, innovation, and closer ties between the two countries.