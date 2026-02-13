US-India trade deal: What it means for you

What does the deal mean for you?

This is good news if you're into global business or future careers in trade—Indian exports like clothes, shoes, and machinery could become cheaper in the US.

Plus, the framework discusses improved market access for tea, coffee, spices, and more.

In return, India will lower tariffs on some American products and aims to raise bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

The deal even tackles barriers in medical devices and tech sectors—so it's a win for jobs, innovation, and closer ties between the two countries.