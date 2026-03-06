US-Iran conflict leaves Indian basmati rice stranded at ports

Payment delays to Indian sellers raise concerns

Payment delays to Indian sellers raise concerns about possible shortages of sunflower oil and fertilizers just before the next planting season—bad news for both farmers and anyone who cares about food prices.

Shipping costs have shot up by thousands of dollars per container, making things even tougher.

With India's trade with Iran remaining significant (mostly rice and tea), these roadblocks could seriously shake up what ends up on your plate—and how much it costs.