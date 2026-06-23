US Iran deal enables fertilizer shipments to India for Kharif
Four shipments of key fertilizer inputs, including urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), and sulfur, have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz and are en route to India, thanks to a recent U.S.-Iran agreement that's helping keep trade routes calm.
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers says these will land at Krishnapatnam, Kakinada, Paradip, and Mundra ports just in time for the busy Kharif sowing season.
Imports lift reserves to 196.08L tons
India's fertilizer reserves are up this year, now at 196.08 lakh tons compared to 168.67 lakh tons last year.
Imports have played a major role since March 1, with over 43 lakh tons brought in and extra urea secured through global tenders.
The ministry is also sourcing fertilizers from places like Oman and Malaysia to keep supply steady for farmers when they need it most.