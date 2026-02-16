US-Iran tensions: IndiGo cancels flights to these cities
India
IndiGo has pushed its flight cancelations to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent through March 28 because of the ongoing standoff between Iran and the US.
The airline says passenger safety comes first and is keeping a close watch on developments.
If your plans are affected, you can check IndiGo's website for alternative options.
Iran and US are scheduled to hold fresh talks
Iran and the US are scheduled to hold fresh talks in Switzerland while military tensions simmer.
Iran just ran a big naval drill in the Strait of Hormuz to show its readiness, and the US has sent in another aircraft carrier.
Things are complicated further by high-stakes nuclear discussions between Iranian officials and an international watchdog—so this situation is definitely one to keep an eye on.