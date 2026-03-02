US-Israel airstrikes on Iran trigger flight cancelations, ₹300cr loss

US-Israel airstrikes on Iran have triggered a domino effect: airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East. Over 20,000 flight bookings from Lucknow and Varanasi for March have been canceled. More than 5,000 people from Uttar Pradesh travel daily to the Gulf and other countries, though the number actually affected by cancelations is not specified—plus there's a ₹300 crore hit to travel businesses this month.

Airlines react to situation Airlines aren't taking chances. Air India has suspended flights to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar until March 2.

IndiGo said passengers would be informed if flights over Middle Eastern airspace are affected and would be offered alternatives or refunds;

Akasa stopped flying to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 02, 2026.

Travelers find way around mess; Dubai offers free stays, meals With so many cancelations, travelers are scrambling for alternatives or getting stuck abroad.

Some like Hemant Kumar had to reroute through Oman and Delhi after his Dubai trip was axed.

The silver lining? Dubai is offering free stays and meals for stranded Indian passengers.