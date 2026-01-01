US Israel and Iran tensions disrupt Hormuz supplies to India

Fertilizer and pesticide prices surge

Fertilizer and pesticide prices have shot up fast. Avatansh Kumar, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh, shared that Urea now costs ₹1,200 on the black market (up from ₹280).

DAP prices jumped to ₹2,200 per bag (from ₹1,300), while pesticide costs have climbed by 15% to 25%.

A trader said supplies aren't reaching them despite official stock numbers looking fine.

The government is scrambling to find new import sources before things get worse for farmers' productivity and profits.