US Israel and Iran tensions disrupt Hormuz supplies to India
Tensions between the US Israel, and Iran are shaking up global supply chains, and Indian agriculture is feeling the heat.
With restrictions at the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for fertilizers and pesticides, farmers in Madhya Pradesh are now facing shortages as the Kharif season approaches.
Fertilizer and pesticide prices surge
Fertilizer and pesticide prices have shot up fast. Avatansh Kumar, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh, shared that Urea now costs ₹1,200 on the black market (up from ₹280).
DAP prices jumped to ₹2,200 per bag (from ₹1,300), while pesticide costs have climbed by 15% to 25%.
A trader said supplies aren't reaching them despite official stock numbers looking fine.
The government is scrambling to find new import sources before things get worse for farmers' productivity and profits.