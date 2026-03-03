US, Israel attack Iran; India-Japan sign defense deal: February headlines
February was packed with major headlines. The US and Israel kicked off military operations against Iran after nuclear talks fell apart, causing some energy companies to pause work in the Strait of Hormuz.
On a more positive note, PM Modi visited Israel and signed 17 new deals focused on tech and workforce exchange—marking a big step forward for India-Israel ties.
HPV vaccination campaign launched; J&K win maiden Ranji title
India also rolled out a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign for girls to help prevent cervical cancer—a strong move for public health.
And in sports news that made history, Jammu & Kashmir won their maiden Ranji Trophy, giving Indian cricket fans plenty to cheer about.