Punched, beaten with baton: VanDyke alleges torture in Tihar Jail
What's the story
Matthew VanDyke, a United States national and accused in a Myanmar terror module case, has alleged he was tortured during his nearly six-month stay at Tihar Jail. In a handwritten affidavit submitted in August, nearly two weeks before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against him, he claimed he was punched in the chest and denied medical treatment for almost 24 hours. The affidavit was reportedly sent to the American embassy.
Allegations detailed
VanDyke threatens to take complaints to media, courts
In his affidavit, VanDyke also asked US embassy officials to "make it very clear to any Indian officials you address this with" that if he got "angry" with the chargesheet prepared by the NIA, he would approach the media and courts.
He also sent an SOS to his family detailing what he called a "series of attacks" inside Tihar, per TOI.
When ThePrint contacted Tihar Jail, its spokesperson, Somkant Khare, said, "I don't have any information regarding this."
Footage evidence
CCTV footage contradicts allegations of custodial assault
However, CNN-News 18 reported that CCTV footage from Tihar Jail and a detailed report contradicted VanDyke's allegations of custodial assault.
The channel says the footage shows him initiating unprovoked physical aggression against an armed police constable.
Interpreting this as a possible escape attempt, the constable acted to restrain him.
The court examined the complete CCTV sequence and was satisfied with the jail authorities' response, effectively dismantling VanDyke's claims of being beaten and denied medical care, it said.
Charges filed
VanDyke granted default bail
The NIA arrested VanDyke and six Ukrainians in March for allegedly entering Mizoram without permission and crossing into Myanmar.
It initially registered a case under UAPA Act in April, but only Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, were invoked in the chargesheet later.
VanDyke was granted default bail after the court found the chargesheet incomplete.
On Monday, VanDyke claimed his arrest was "part of Russia's war against Ukraine," adding he will reveal "shocking details" soon.