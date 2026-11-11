Punched, beaten with baton: VanDyke alleges torture in Tihar Jail

In his affidavit, VanDyke also asked US embassy officials to "make it very clear to any Indian officials you address this with" that if he got "angry" with the chargesheet prepared by the NIA, he would approach the media and courts.

He also sent an SOS to his family detailing what he called a "series of attacks" inside Tihar, per TOI.

When ThePrint contacted Tihar Jail, its spokesperson, Somkant Khare, said, "I don't have any information regarding this."