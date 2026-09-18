US mercenary Matthew Aaron VanDyke gets bail
What's the story
The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted default bail to US national and mercenary Matthew Aaron VanDyke in a case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The court granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety in the like amount but he has been directed to stay in Delhi only. He must also be available for investigation as and when he is called by the Investigation Officer.
Bail
Ukrainians also have right to bail if they file applications
VanDyke had filed a bail application seeking default bail in a special NIA court at Rouse Avenue on Thursday.
The court had issued a notice to the NIA and asked for their response by Friday.
The application was filed on the grounds that offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were not invoked in the recent chargesheet against him and six Ukrainian nationals.
On Friday, the court said the Ukrainians also have right to bail if they file bail applications.
Investigation status
Investigations under UAPA continue against all accused parties
The NIA had filed a chargesheet against VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals in March 2026. The case was initially registered under the UAPA, but the UAPA provision was not invoked in the chargesheet filed this month.
Instead, they were charged under the Immigration and Foreigners Act
However, the NIA's Special Public Prosecutor clarified that investigations in this regard were still ongoing and the agency may file a supplementary chargesheet if an offense under the UAPA is made out.
Arrest details
VanDyke arrested on March 13
Under UAPA provisions, an accused can seek statutory bail if a chargesheet isn't filed within 180 days of custody; VanDyke's period ended on September 8.
VanDyke, a self-proclaimed combat expert and founder of security firm Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), was arrested at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on March 13.
The six Ukrainians were detained at airports in Delhi and Lucknow.
Diplomatic practice
They entered Myanmar illegally via Mizoram
The NIA alleges they entered Myanmar illegally via Mizoram to provide arms and drone warfare training to ethnic armed groups fighting the Myanmar military junta.
The agency alleged that the accused were also training ethnic armed groups "known to support certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them, thus affecting national security and interests of India."
The NIA said it was also looking into the group's alleged links to Myanmar-based terror masterminds.