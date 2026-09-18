US mercenary Matthew Aaron VanDyke gets bail 

VanDyke had filed a bail application seeking default bail in a special NIA court at Rouse Avenue on Thursday.

The court had issued a notice to the NIA and asked for their response by Friday.

The application was filed on the grounds that offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were not invoked in the recent chargesheet against him and six Ukrainian nationals.

On Friday, the court said the Ukrainians also have right to bail if they file bail applications.