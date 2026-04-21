US national stopped at Srinagar airport over GPS device cleared
The US national and his companion, one from Montana, the other originally from Kolkata, were stopped at Srinagar Airport after security found a GPS device in their bag.
Officials worried it might be a banned satellite-capable device, but after checking things out, they realized it was just a regular navigation tool.
The pair was cleared and continued on to Delhi the next day.
Mohammad Adil says nothing to report
In Jammu and Kashmir, carrying satellite phones without special permission is prohibited due to local rules.
Even though the device was only for navigation, airport staff had to double-check because of these strict policies.
Mohammad Adil said the issue had been closed with "nothing to report," and the US national and his companion were free to go, with just an interesting travel story to tell.