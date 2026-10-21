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Home / News / India News / US-Pakistan ties will never come at India's expense: Marco Rubio 
US-Pakistan ties will never come at India's expense: Marco Rubio 
Rubio is currently on a visit to India

US-Pakistan ties will never come at India's expense: Marco Rubio 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 21, 2026
01:00 pm
What's the story

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to allay India's fears over Washington's growing ties with Pakistan and China. In an interview with The Indian Express, Rubio stressed that America's relationship with any country will never come at the expense of India. He said, "Our relationship with no country in the world, in any way, comes at the expense of our relationship with India... We don't view it that way in our relationship with India."

Historical context

Rubio dismisses Nixon-Kissinger era comparisons

"I hope my visits here, our commitment to doing the trade deal, all of the engagements that we have done...is evidence of that," he added.

Rubio also dismissed comparisons to the Nixon-Kissinger era of the 1970s, when US policy tilted toward Pakistan under former US president Richard Nixon and his then national security adviser Henry Kissinger.

He said, "Back then, we had the Cold War and all sorts of other dynamics that no longer exist."

Diplomatic influence

US-Pakistan ties could help in discouraging actions that worry India

Rubio also said that America's relationship with Pakistan could be used to discourage actions that worry India.

"Pakistan is a country we have a relationship with, and we need to have a relationship with. And, in some ways, it could be a positive thing if we could help discourage actions that could potentially lead to conflict, if we could use our influence in ways that are positive," he said.

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Bilateral discussions

Trade deal between US, India nearly finalized

Rubio is currently on a three-day official visit to India. He met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai, where they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, energy, technology, and defense.

"I think we're incredibly close. The way I would say it is, we are weeks, not months, away from, I think, finalizing it. I think 99% of the work is done. The remaining factor, you have to have 100% done," he said.

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