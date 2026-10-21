US-Pakistan ties will never come at India's expense: Marco Rubio 

"I hope my visits here, our commitment to doing the trade deal, all of the engagements that we have done...is evidence of that," he added.

Rubio also dismissed comparisons to the Nixon-Kissinger era of the 1970s, when US policy tilted toward Pakistan under former US president Richard Nixon and his then national security adviser Henry Kissinger.

He said, "Back then, we had the Cold War and all sorts of other dynamics that no longer exist."