US-returned software engineer kills parents over money dispute: Report
India
A US-returned software engineer, Rohan Bhat, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly killing his parents, Naveen Chandra and Shyamala.
Neighbors heard disturbances from their Vignan Nagar home and tried to help, but the couple was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators zeroed in on Rohan after spotting inconsistencies in his story and learning about a reported money dispute with his father.
His recent erratic behavior led doctors at Nimhans to suspect schizophrenia, which could affect the case.
Rohan's sister is arriving from the US as police work to piece together what happened.