US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Mumbai 26/11 memorial
India
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the 26/11 memorial in Mumbai, where Sunil Kudyadi, Taj Hotel's head of security, shared what it was like during the 2008 terror attacks.
Kudyadi described how hotel staff risked their lives to help guests through the 60-hour siege by Lashkar terrorists, which left 166 people dead, including six Americans.
Marco Rubio meeting highlights U.S.-India cooperation
Rubio said that while the US keeps ties with Pakistan because of its nuclear status and location, America stands firmly against terrorism and any country supporting it.
His meeting with Kudyadi and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen U.S.-India relations and work together for a safer South Asia.