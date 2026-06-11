US strike on MT Settebello kills 3 Indian seafarers
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has turned tragic for Indian seafarers, with three lives lost after a US military strike on the MT Settebello near Oman's coast.
The ship was reportedly carrying Iranian oil and was targeted for not following US instructions.
Thankfully, 21 Indian sailors were rescued, but three crew members didn't make it.
India protests strike repatriates 3,474 seafarers
India has officially protested the strike and is monitoring another incident involving the MT Jalveer.
To protect its sailors, who make up about 10% to 12% of the world's seafaring workforce, the government is rolling out stricter safety protocols like vessel tracking, rapid response teams, and round-the-clock communication.
3,474 Indian seafarers have already been repatriated from high-risk areas to keep them safe.