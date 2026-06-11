US strike on MT Settebello kills 3 Indian seafarers

India protests strike repatriates 3,474 seafarers

India has officially protested the strike and is monitoring another incident involving the MT Jalveer.

To protect its sailors, who make up about 10% to 12% of the world's seafaring workforce, the government is rolling out stricter safety protocols like vessel tracking, rapid response teams, and round-the-clock communication.

3,474 Indian seafarers have already been repatriated from high-risk areas to keep them safe.