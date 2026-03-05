US submarine hits Iranian ship; Omar Abdullah voices concern
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has voiced concern after a US submarine reportedly attacked an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka.
The ship was heading home from India's Milan naval exercise, and Abdullah said the vessel and its crew were guests of India and expressed concern, and said his government was coordinating with the Centre to ensure the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents in Iran and working to formulate a program to bring them home safely.
Abdullah urges people to stay calm
Abdullah also called on people in J&K to stay calm despite worries about the incident.
He met with local leaders to help keep things peaceful and urged everyone not to let troublemakers take advantage of the situation.
On a positive note, he highlighted ongoing efforts like Mission Yuva, which supports young people in agriculture through innovation and better education.