US submarine hits Iranian ship; Omar Abdullah voices concern India Mar 05, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has voiced concern after a US submarine reportedly attacked an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka.

The ship was heading home from India's Milan naval exercise, and Abdullah said the vessel and its crew were guests of India and expressed concern, and said his government was coordinating with the Centre to ensure the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents in Iran and working to formulate a program to bring them home safely.