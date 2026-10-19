US Supreme Court to review 1868 law banning home distilling
India
The US Supreme Court is set to review a law from 1868 that bans making spirits like whiskey at home.
Some say the rule is outdated and goes beyond what Congress should control, while the government argues it's needed to stop tax evasion.
Federal courts split on home distilling
Two federal courts recently gave opposite rulings: one backed the ban, affecting a brewpub owner from Newark, Ohio, who wants to distill whisky at home for his personal consumption, while another said Congress went too far.
Right now, breaking this law could mean up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The Supreme Court's decision could change how home distilling is regulated across the country.