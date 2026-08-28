US to supply Javelin anti-tank missile systems to India
India
India is set to get its hands on the Javelin anti-tank missile systems from the US a move US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called "a step forward in the defense relationship between the two countries."
The Javelins, designed by Lockheed Martin and RTX, are well-known for taking out armored targets and have seen action by US and allied forces.
US Ambassador Gor says co-production possible
According to Ambassador Gor, this deal could open doors for India and the US to co-produce these systems together, making their defense collaboration even stronger.
He pointed out that ties between both countries are already at "record high levels," and this proposed purchase shows just how closely India is working with the US on security issues right now.