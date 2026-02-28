US trade deal: Apple farmers from J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand unite

Farmers' livelihoods at risk

The AFFI is planning a big protest in Delhi this March, backed by the influential Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)—the same group that helped overturn controversial farm laws.

Farmers say their livelihoods are at risk and are calling for support.

Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami called the deal "practically a surrender" before America, saying it limits India's freedom to make its own trade decisions.