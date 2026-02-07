US trade map shows entire Kashmir as India, snubs Pakistan

The United States Trade Representative's Office has released a map of India, which clearly shows Jammu and Kashmir , including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as an integral part of India. This comes in the wake of the announcement of an interim trade deal between India and the US. The map was shared on social media after the trade pact was announced, boosting India's claim over J&K and signaling Washington's support for India's political map.

Economic cooperation India to cut tariffs on US exports The India-US trade deal not only reduces tariffs but also underscores Washington's strategic alignment with New Delhi. Under the new framework, India has committed to eliminating or reducing tariffs on several US exports such as tree nuts, red sorghum, fruits, dried distillers' grains, and American wine and spirits. In return, the US has agreed to cut tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18% and remove an additional 25% duty.

Diplomatic implications Major embarrassment for Pakistan The map's release is a major embarrassment for Pakistan, which has been trying to win favor with the US. Despite efforts by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir to lobby Washington, they have failed to convince the US of their territorial claims. The development sends a clear message that while Pakistan may be of interest due to its rare earth minerals and defense equipment sales, it is no substitute for India as a global partner.

