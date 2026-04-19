US traveler arrested at Srinagar airport over satellite phone

India requires license for satellite phones

India's law says you need a license or special permission (NOC) from the government to use any satellite phone. Only BSNL's Inmarsat phones are allowed. Brands like Thuraya and Iridium are banned.

If you're visiting India, don't forget to declare any satellite phone at customs, or you could face arrest, fines, or even deportation.

The US State Department has warned travelers: leave your sat phones at home if you're heading to India.