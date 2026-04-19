US traveler arrested at Srinagar airport over satellite phone
A US traveler was arrested at Srinagar Airport in Jammu and Kashmir for bringing a satellite phone into India.
His companion was detained but let go after questioning.
This highlights how seriously India takes its rules on satellite phones, especially since these devices were linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
India requires license for satellite phones
India's law says you need a license or special permission (NOC) from the government to use any satellite phone. Only BSNL's Inmarsat phones are allowed. Brands like Thuraya and Iridium are banned.
If you're visiting India, don't forget to declare any satellite phone at customs, or you could face arrest, fines, or even deportation.
The US State Department has warned travelers: leave your sat phones at home if you're heading to India.