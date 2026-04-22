Drink spiked, Wi-Fi disconnected, US woman raped at Karnataka homestay 

A United States national was allegedly raped at a homestay in Kutta village, Kodagu, Karnataka . The incident occurred after the woman was reportedly given a drink mixed with intoxicants. Two suspects, including the owner, have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused is a Jharkhand native, and the owner of the homestay is also under investigation for allegedly preventing the woman from seeking help by disconnecting the Wi-Fi. They have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3.

Owner's role Homestay owner also under investigation The homestay owner is accused of allegedly disconnecting the victim's Wi-Fi access for three days. "Prima facie, there is evidence to suggest that the homestay owner tried to restrict the victim's communication. His role is under investigation, and he has also been arrested," a police officer said. The victim was eventually able to leave the homestay and inform the United States Embassy, who then contacted Indian police through email.

International attention Ministry of External Affairs involved "Acting on communication from US embassy authorities, we initiated formal proceedings. The case was registered promptly, and investigation teams were deployed," the officer said. The case has caught the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India. Officials from Delhi and Chennai have reached out to police to monitor the situation and coordinate further action. A police officer involved in the investigation said, "We are ensuring a thorough and impartial probe."

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