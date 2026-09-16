Usha Priyadarshi seeks action after alleged Gurugram hit video
A video circulating on social media allegedly showed the driver of a vehicle intentionally hitting a woman rider in Gurugram.
The Haryana State Commission for Women quickly got involved. The commission's chair, Usha Priyadarshi, reached out to police right away to make sure the woman involved was safe and supported.
Haryana commission orders FIR, evidence preservation
Police have been told to find and protect the woman, help her with medical and legal needs, and track down both the driver and the registered owner of the vehicle.
They are also to secure and preserve the original video, CCTV footage, vehicle records and other relevant evidence, and must file an FIR without delay.
The commission has asked police to keep the woman and her family safe from any threats or harassment as things move forward.