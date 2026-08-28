UT Khader pushes stricter food safety for Karnataka hotels, eateries
After a month-long inspection found food safety issues, Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare and Food Safety and Drug Administration Minister UT Khader is pushing for stricter hygiene and food safety measures for hotels and eateries.
The focus? Better hygiene, safer food, and properly trained staff, no matter if it's a fancy hotel or your favorite streetside spot.
As Khader put it, strict hygiene and food safety measures must be followed at all levels, from star hotels to small eateries.
Hotels to label foods, train staff
Hotels now have to use proper storage for ingredients and clearly label all foods with manufacturing and expiration dates.
Kitchens were also advised to consider installing closed-circuit television cameras in their kitchens, to keep things transparent and discourage unsafe practices.
Staff will get new training on food safety standards, while the QR code complaint system was proposed for expansion so customers could rate hotel hygiene and food quality.
The government says these steps are about making sure everyone eats safe, healthy food, wherever you go out in Karnataka.