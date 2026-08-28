UT Khader pushes stricter food safety for Karnataka hotels, eateries

After a month-long inspection found food safety issues, Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare and Food Safety and Drug Administration Minister UT Khader is pushing for stricter hygiene and food safety measures for hotels and eateries.

The focus? Better hygiene, safer food, and properly trained staff, no matter if it's a fancy hotel or your favorite streetside spot.

As Khader put it, strict hygiene and food safety measures must be followed at all levels, from star hotels to small eateries.