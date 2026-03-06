Utah: 15-year-old girl dies in SUV rollover crash India Mar 06, 2026

A 15-year-old girl from Cyprus High School lost her life on Tuesday after an SUV carrying nine students rolled over on a dirt road near West Valley City, Utah.

Police said they don't believe she was wearing a seatbelt and that she was ejected from the vehicle.

Four others were injured and taken to the hospital; the 16-year-old driver was later released; the rest escaped unharmed.