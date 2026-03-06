Utah: 15-year-old girl dies in SUV rollover crash
A 15-year-old girl from Cyprus High School lost her life on Tuesday after an SUV carrying nine students rolled over on a dirt road near West Valley City, Utah.
Police said they don't believe she was wearing a seatbelt and that she was ejected from the vehicle.
Four others were injured and taken to the hospital; the 16-year-old driver was later released; the rest escaped unharmed.
Police believe speed on the bumpy road played a role
The group had left school during lunch when the accident happened—police believe speed on the bumpy road played a role, though it wasn't extreme.
The school has reached out to students and families about the tragedy, and support teams are now helping classmates process what happened.
This serves as a tough reminder for everyone about staying safe on the road, especially for young drivers and passengers.