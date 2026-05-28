Utensils washed in LTT ERS Duronto toilet sparks FSSAI notice
India
A video showing utensils being washed in a train toilet on the LTT-ERS Duronto Express has sparked concern online.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the practice was "highly objectionable," and warned it could seriously contaminate food, prompting it to send a notice to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
FSSAI asks IRCTC for immediate explanation
FSSAI says this incident likely breaks important hygiene rules meant to keep food safe for travelers. It has asked IRCTC for an immediate explanation.
This move follows other recent actions by FSSAI, like investigating complaints about poor-quality eggs sold on Blinkit, showing it is not taking food safety lightly.