Uttar Dinajpur police rescue 17 minors from alleged sex trafficking
India
Police in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal, busted an alleged sex trafficking ring on July 4, 2026, rescuing 17 girls aged 11 to 17.
The operation used drones for surveillance and was based on solid intel.
Most of the rescued girls are from Bihar, with others from West Bengal and Assam.
Minors in government shelters, 4 arrested
After the rescue, all minors were taken to government shelters for counseling and support.
Four suspects have been arrested so far, while police are still looking for others who escaped during the raid.
A senior officer said that those found involved in trafficking and exploitation of minors will not be spared, and that efforts are also underway to identify and track the accused who had managed to escape during the operation.